Leadership appointments at Rowsley to beef up core design and engineering business

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 8:51 PM
A NEW slate of leadership appointments was announced by Rowsley Ltd on Wednesday in a move to strengthen its core business in design and engineering business.

With effect from Dec 1, Seah Chee Kien and Beh Swee Chiew will be appointed as managing directors of RSP Architects Planners & Engineers, while Teo Yann will be appointed as managing director of Squire Mech.

"The new appointments mark the culmination of the leadership renewal process for RSP and Squire Mech, and the beginning of a new journey," said Tan Wee Tuck, executive director and CEO of Rowsley.

"The new managing directors will chart new paths to achieve transformational change to innovate, excel and succeed in an increasingly competitive environment," he added.

Mr Seah and Mr Beh are currently executive directors at RSP. Mr Teo has also served many years at Squire Mech, and was deeply involved in the development of its China business.

In his new role at Squire Mech, Mr Teo will focus on ramping up core capabilities and enhancing service quality with the ultimate goal of improving the client experience.

Other new roles that will take effect from Dec 1 are Lai Huen Poh as senior managing director of RSP, Lee Kut Cheung as senior director of RSP, and Ng Eng Kiong as senior director of Squire Mech.

