Ley Choon receives in-principle approval from SGX for transfer to Catalist board

LEY Choon Group Holdings has received approval-in-principle from the Singapore Exchange for a transfer from the Mainboard of the SGX to the Catalist board.

This is subject to certain conditions, including obtaining shareholders' approval.

In an earlier announcement in November last year, Ley Choon had said that listing on the Catalist will position the company appropriately and better allow the company to attract investors in the future. "In addition, the board believes that the business, market capitalisation and risk profile of the group better resemble that of the companies on the Catalist," it also said at the time.