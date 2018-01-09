Ley Choon unit wins S$10.4m PUB contract

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
CONSTRUCTION firm Ley Choon Group Holdings on Monday said that it has won a contract worth about S$10.4 million from Singapore's national water agency PUB, through its unit.
The work will involve the replacement of water mains for network renewal.
