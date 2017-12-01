You are here

LHN expects proposed Hong Kong listing to be on or around Dec 29

Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 10:12 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

REAL estate management services group LHN Limited expects the proposed listing of its shares in Hong Kong to take place on or around Dec 29.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange after market close on Friday, LHN said that the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) had convened a hearing on Nov 27 to consider its application to be listed in Hong Kong.

However, the company noted that the listing date mentioned is only indicative as the listing is still subject to an in-principle approval from SEHK.

LHN added that this also includes the granting of the final approval for the listing and permission to deal in the shares on SEHK's main board from the bourse's listing committee.

The company said: "There is no assurance that the approval in-principle will be obtained, or that the final approval for the proposed listing will be granted. Further, the listing date may change and the proposed listing may or may not occur."

LHN shares closed S$0.013 or 7.2 per cent down at S$0.167 on Friday.

