LHN warns of lower profit for fiscal 2017

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 9:45 PM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg @LynetteKhooBT@LynetteKhooBT

LHN Limited issued a profit warning on Wednesday, saying its profit before tax for fiscal 2017 ended Sept 30 is expected to be significantly lower compared to a year ago.

This is mainly due to incurrence of non-recurring dual listing expenses, fair value loss on its investment properties and absence of fair value gain in the share of results of associates and joint ventures.

The group will announce its unaudited financial results for fiscal 2017 with further details on the group's financial performance by Nov 29.

