Lian Beng-led consortium in S$207m deal to sell 79,500 sq ft space at Prudential Tower
Buyer understood to be account managed by fund management outfit One Tree Partners
Singapore
A CONSORTIUM led by Lian Beng Group is selling 17 strata office units at Prudential Tower for S$206.59 million. This works out to S$2,600 per square foot based on the strata area of 79,459 sq ft. Prudential Tower is on a site with a balance lease term of 78 years.
