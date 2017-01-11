You are here

Lian Beng Q2 net profit drops 75%

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
by
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

LIAN Beng Group posted a 75 per cent drop in net profit for the second quarter ended November 2016 to S$5.72 million, from S$22.87 million.

Revenue fell 62 per cent to S$49.22 million from some S$130 million.

Earnings per share for the period under review came in lower at 1.14 Singapore cents, from 4.53 Singapore cents a year ago.

The company declared a tax-exempt interim cash dividend per share of one Singapore cent, the same as the previous year.

The counter closed unchanged on Wednesday at 48 Singapore cents.
