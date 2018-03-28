You are here
Lian Beng unit heads for Catalist listing
SLB would be involved in different types of property development projects
Singapore
LIAN Beng Group has restructured its businesses and will be spinning off its property development unit, SLB Development, to be listed on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Exchange (SGX).
SLB's preliminary offer document, out on the SGX on Tuesday, did not as yet contain
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg