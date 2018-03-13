You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

LifeBrandz unit proposes to buy Ramen Champion for S$4m

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 10:47 PM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

A WHOLLY-OWNED unit of lifestyle group LifeBrandz is planning to acquire the entire issued and paid-up share capital of Ramen Champion, a restaurant operator based in Singapore, for up to S$4 million.

On Monday, LifeBrandz said in a Singapore Exchange filing that LB F&B had on March 9 entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with majority shareholder Koki Matsuda and Kanezin Japan Singapore on the potential acquisition of 3.95 million ordinary shares of Ramen Champion.

Ramen Champion's principle business is developing ramen "theme parks" serving food and beverages. It currently has three outlets in Singapore.

As at the date of the MOU, Ramen Champion has an issued and paid-up share capital of S$3.95 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

LifeBrandz will acquire all of the 3.95 million ordinary shares in three tranches.

The potential acquisition will be financed by a director's loan from Hiroyuki Saito, the executive chairman and CEO of LifeBrandz. Mr Saito will be entering into a loan agreement with LifeBrandz to provide the required financing for the proposed deal.

LifeBrandz said the move to acquire Ramen Champion is in the "ordinary course of the group's business" and is in line with the group's strategy to establish new food outlets and expand its business through acquisitions, joint ventures or strategic alliances.

The group added that the acquisition will provide an additional income stream from the sale of food and beverages.

LifeBrandz closed 0.1 Singapore cent lower to S$0.016 on Monday.

Companies & Markets

Sunright's half-year net profit rises 38% to S$3.27m

GSS Energy announces new dividend policy

Anwell Technologies to wind up and delist from SGX

JEP Holdings proposes share consolidation exercise

LTC Corporation offer 'fair and reasonable': independent adviser

Midas to investigate more undisclosed corporations within group following audit irregularities

Editor's Choice

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

BT_20180312_JLINDO_3345652.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Indosuez aims for 8-10% AUM growth in Asia

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace
4 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
5 Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's 50% stake in Capitol Singapore for S$528m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7

BP_SALE_120318_82.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail sales drop 8.4% in January on Chinese New Year effect

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening