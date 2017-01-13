You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Loans growth at OCBC's Chongqing branch triples y-o-y in Nov

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 11:36
by
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

33212440 - 17_11_2014 - fkocbc.jpg
OCBC said on Friday that loans growth at its Chongqing branch (operated by wholly owned subsidiary OCBC Wing Hang China) had tripled year-on-year in November 2016 as a result of increased business activity.
PHOTO: OCBC

OCBC said on Friday that loans growth at its Chongqing branch (operated by wholly owned subsidiary OCBC Wing Hang China) had tripled year-on-year in November 2016 as a result of increased business activity.

The bank attributed the latter to the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative (CCI), which was launched in November 2015 to promote cooperation between Singapore and Chongqing on multiple fronts, including financial services.

OCBC added that leveraging the CCI, it has inked partnership agreements with local financial institutions, such as Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank and the Chongqing branch of China Construction Bank, to collaborate in a broad range of business areas.

OCBC has also deepened relationships with state-owned enterprises such as the Chongqing Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation Group to service their financing and business expansion needs.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 JTC gives O&M lessees and tenants rental rebates of 3-10% for 2017
5 Property agency industry shrinks further in tepid market
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening