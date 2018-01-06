You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Local banks to gain in 2018 from rising rates, loans growth

But they continue to see a deterioration in oil and gas asset quality, says RHB Securities Research
Sat, Jan 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM
yasminey@sph.com.sg@YasmineYahyaBT

bankfile.jpg
Rising interest rates and healthy loan growth should boost local bank profits this year, even as concerns linger about their exposure to the troubled oil and gas sector, analysts said.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Singapore

RISING interest rates and healthy loan growth should boost local bank profits this year, even as concerns linger about their exposure to the troubled oil and gas sector, analysts said.

In a report on Friday, RHB Securities Research analyst Leng Seng Choon said the recent spike in the three-month Singapore Interbank Offered Rate (Sibor) should widen net interest margins (NIMs) this year, while loans across the three local lenders - DBS Group, OCBC Bank and United Overseas Bank - are expected to rise steadily.

"The outlook for 2018 loans growth remains bright, with their managements guiding for middle to high single-digit loans growth. Recent activity in residential property en bloc sales is a contributor to loans expansion."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Strong fourth-quarter GDP numbers could also lead to more investments by corporates in relevant sectors and, correspondingly, to strong loans disbursement, he added.

Still, Mr Leng noted that the three banks' third-quarter results pointed to continued deterioration in oil and gas asset quality.

"We forecast continued rising non-performing loan (NPL) ratios. Although crude oil prices have strengthened over the past few months, managements are of the view that oil and gas support service firms are likely to face pressure from low charter rates and excess systemic capacity. Hence, this segment could see asset quality deterioration."

DBS Group Research analyst Lim Sue Lin said in a note on Thursday however that she expects asset quality issues at UOB and OCBC to have been dealt with by the end of 2017.

On UOB, she wrote: "There would likely be another large NPL classification in 4Q17, this should mark the end of massive asset quality upsets. Further improvement in NIM and more importantly, a pickup in loan growth due to the recovery of the property market should support earnings strongly."

On OCBC, she noted: "Asset quality issues pertaining to the oil and gas segment have been dealt with, and sufficient provisions are said to have been made."

UOB shares will be especially buoyed by the recovery in the property market, she said, as the lender has the largest proportion of property-related loans among the local banks.

OCBC shares, meanwhile, could get a strong re-rating catalyst from a visible recovery of the group's asset quality indicators, and its wealth management and insurance operations, which are holding up well, will remain a key differentiator of growth against its peers, she added.

OCBC shares ended Friday flat at S$12.95, while UOB fell 11 cents to S$26.91 and DBS dropped 18 cents to S$26.32.

 

 

 

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20180106_CAPTIANEW_3251532.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand rejigs China focus with mall disposals

BT_20180106_COVER6LA1M_3251599.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Brunch

Year of the Cryptocoin

Most Read

1 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
2 Bitcoin loses some dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up
3 Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments
4 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
5 MAS chief Ravi Menon named best central bank governor in Asia-Pacific
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180106_COVER6LA1M_3251599.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Brunch

Year of the Cryptocoin

BT_20180106_GCB6_3251442.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Real Estate

Value of deals in GCB areas rises to five-year high

BT_20180106_WELLS2_3251567.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
The Raffles Conversation

A growing asian footprint

BT_20180106_NYSE_3250912.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Investing & Wealth

Analysts are expecting the party to end - they just don't know exactly when

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening