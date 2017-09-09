Loyz Energy forms venture to get into fund management, investments, trading

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
OIL and gas exploration and production firm Loyz Energy Limited signed a memorandum of understanding with Arctos Investments on Thursday to form a joint venture (JV) company, in a bid to diversify its business into fund management, investments and trading.
Loyz Energy
