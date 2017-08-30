You are here

M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 14:54
PHOTO: ST FILE

BOTH M1 Limited and StarHub on Wednesday launched new mobile data plans featuring unlimited data access to cater to changing digital usage.

M1's unlimited 4G mobile plan, mySIM3 98 plan, costs $98 for unlimited data access on a 12-month contract. It is one of the four new data-centric SIM-only plans that M1 launched, which starts from S$20 for a 5GB plan with a 12-month contract, 100 minutes talktime and 100 SMS.

Meanwhile, StarHub's new mobile postpaid plans offer free unlimited local data access on Saturdays and Sundays.

Outside of the weekends, users will have between 3GB and 15GB of bundled data, which can be upsized and shared with loved ones using the popular DataJump and DataShare options, said StarHub.

The new plans start from S$48 for a 3GB bundle with a two-year contract with a subsidised mobile device. Local SMS is pay per use at 5.35 cents per SMS.

Said Justin Ang, StarHub's head of product: "Fuelled by more advanced phones and pixel-heavy content, Singapore consumers' appetite for data continues to grow. With our new data-focused plans, we are enabling our customers to do more of what they love on their smartphones freely and at much faster speeds too. We will continue to innovate in step with our customers' changing digital lifestyles to boost customer satisfaction."

Sign-ups for the new plans start from Thursday for both telcos.

