M1's Q1 profit falls 14.6% to S$36.3m despite revenue rise
EPS slips to 3.9 Singapore cents; counter closes up one cent at S$2.14
Singapore
HIGHER depreciation and interest expenses pulled down telco M1's first-quarter net profit to S$36.3 million, a drop of 14.6 per cent from S$42.5 million a year ago. This came on the back of a 1.2 per cent rise in revenue to S$260.7 million from S$257.6 million for the period
