You are here
TOPLINE
Making room for renewable energy
Clean room builder Acromec sees such projects as commercially viable, and plans to replicate its model across Asia.
ACROMEC, which designs and maintains laboratories and sterile facilities, had an interesting proposition when it sought an initial public offer (IPO) in Singapore in 2016.
Boasting a stellar client list which included Singapore General Hospital, A*Star, and Proctor & Gamble, the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg