You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Management fight erupts at Shanghai Turbo Enterprises' China factory

Thu, Sep 21, 2017 - 8:53 AM
huangjy@sph.com.sg@ClaireHuangBT

THINGS have come to a head at Singapore-listed Shanghai Turbo Enterprises following an alleged assault on the new management team of a subsidiary by a former executive director.

In a filing to the bourse operator on Wednesday, the company said associates of former executive director Liu Ming hit independent non-executive director Raymond Lim and four others with plastic batons.

The incident allegedly took place when the Mr Lim and his entourage attempted to enter the factory of Changzhou 3D Technological Complete Set Equipment Co Limited.

"They suffered physical injuries ranging from bruises on face and limbs, bleeding on the head to bone factures of the limb(s). The case had been reported to the local police and the Singapore Consulate-General in Shanghai," the company said.

It added that the incident of physical assault on members of the new management team of Changzhou 3D is related to the company's legal case against Mr Liu.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Certis CISCO's unit to provide cyber security for Google Cloud Platform

Darco, InfraCo Asia team up for S$50m water treatment projects in Vietnam

Local brands vague about palm oil usage, among other issues: WWF report

SGX to 'invest strategically' to boost fixed income business

China Hongxing Sports' ex-CEO makes S$20.5m offer to buy company's subsidiaries

Great Eastern weighs options on Malaysian unit's stake sale

Editor's Choice

yaohui-ymelectronics-0392.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Two-pronged battle plan to keep electronics sector fighting fit

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Assets in Singapore family offices close to global average

Jurong Port Tank Terminals.JPG
Sep 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port, Oiltanking launch venture for new petrochemical terminal

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
3 Taking stock three years after oil rout
4 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Sep 21, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX to 'invest strategically' to boost fixed income business

Changi Airport.jpg
Sep 21, 2017
Transport

Changi Airport sees 7% rise in passenger movements in August

Sep 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

AIA Group buys Australian insurer for S$4.1bn

Sep 21, 2017
Consumer

Local brands vague about palm oil usage, among other issues: WWF report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening