Management fight erupts at Shanghai Turbo Enterprises' China factory

THINGS have come to a head at Singapore-listed Shanghai Turbo Enterprises following an alleged assault on the new management team of a subsidiary by a former executive director.

In a filing to the bourse operator on Wednesday, the company said associates of former executive director Liu Ming hit independent non-executive director Raymond Lim and four others with plastic batons.

The incident allegedly took place when the Mr Lim and his entourage attempted to enter the factory of Changzhou 3D Technological Complete Set Equipment Co Limited.

"They suffered physical injuries ranging from bruises on face and limbs, bleeding on the head to bone factures of the limb(s). The case had been reported to the local police and the Singapore Consulate-General in Shanghai," the company said.

It added that the incident of physical assault on members of the new management team of Changzhou 3D is related to the company's legal case against Mr Liu.