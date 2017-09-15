You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mandarin Oriental receives bids for The Excelsior in Hong Kong, shares surge on Friday

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 5:53 PM
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

MANDARIN Oriental International Limited said that it has received proposals from potential buyers to acquire The Excelsior hotel in Hong Kong.

"These will form the basis for further consideration of the company's strategic options," it said in a filing on Friday, without offering more details.

Shares of Mandarin Oriental surged 20.8 per cent on Friday to close at US$2.56, after 6.18 million shares were traded, likely on speculation that a deal might go through.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Golden Energy to carry out capital reduction exercise to write off US$401.2m

Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data

Keppel T&T unit invests US$10m in data centre startup Nautilus Data Technologies

CapitaLand Retail China Trust divests unit which holds CapitaMall Anzhen

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

Golden Agri launches oleochemical plant

Editor's Choice

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG Grand Prix 20080026 .jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore Grand Prix extends Formula 1 until 2021

f1.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

bp_condo_120917_69.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers move 1,581 new private homes, ECs in Aug, up 98% y-o-y

2017-08-07T030634Z_732054440_RC15C13414C0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-TELECOMMUNICATIONS-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening