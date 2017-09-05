Manulife Reit coy about location of next acquisition

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
THE management of Manulife US Reit, which over the weekend announced its acquisition of an office building in New Jersey for US$313.2 million, is keeping mum on which other US cities it is planning to expand into next.
One thing clear though is that it will probably not
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal