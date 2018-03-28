You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust to acquire 6 office properties in Greater Tokyo for 60.9b yen

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 8:57 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

tokyo prop.JPG
The Japan portfolio comprises three properties in Tokyo; one in Yokohama; and two in Chiba.
SOURCE: Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust

MAPLETREE Greater China Commercial Trust (MGCCT) Management on Wednesday morning announced that the trust has entered into various conditional agreements to acquire a 98.5 per cent stake in a portfolio of six freehold commercial properties located in Greater Tokyo for 60.9 billion yen (S$753.4 million).

Subject to and upon completion of the proposed acquisition, MGCCT will be renamed "Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust".

DBS Trustee Limited served as the trustee of MGCCT in this deal with vendor, MJOF Pte Ltd. MJOF is a private real estate closed-end fund managed by Mapletree Investments Japan Kabushiki Kaisha (MIJ) with Mapletree Real Estate Advisors (MREAL) as the investment adviser.

Both MIJ and MREAL are indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mapletree Investments or the sponsor. Mapletree Investments holds an approximate stake of 36 per cent in MJOF.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a press statement on Wednesday, MGCCT Management said the Japan portfolio is expected to contribute a net property income yield of 4.8 per cent, and be distribution per unit accretive.

In addition, the agreed portfolio value of 63.3 billion yen represents on average a discount of about 1.05 per cent from two independent valuations conducted as of March 1, 2018.

Said CEO of MGCCT Management, Cindy Chow: "The market provides attractive commercial real estate acquisition opportunities, with largely freehold land tenure, and at relatively higher yield spread against the local cost of funds, attributes which are not presently available in MGCCT's existing markets."

Added Ms Chow: "We believe that the entry into Japan will provide a wider pool of acquisition opportunities. The proposed acquisition of the Japan portfolio, strategically located near to transportation hubs will enhance MGCCT's geographical, tenant and sector diversification, and increase the total number of assets from three to nine."

The Japan portfolio comprises three properties in Tokyo (IXINAL Monzen-nakacho building, Higashi-nihonbashi 1-chome building and TS Ikebukuro building); two properties in Chiba (SII Makuhari building and Fujitsu Makuhari building); and one in Yokohama (ABAS Shin-Yokohama building).

The total gross floor area for these developments stands at 1.65 million square feet, with a weighted average lease expiry of 5.8 years as at Dec 31, 2017. Occupancy rate as at the end of last year is 99.9 per cent, with 21 tenants.

Including acquisition-related expenses, the total acquisition cost is expected to be approximately 62.3 billion yen.

MGCCT Management intends to finance this through a combination of debt and proceeds from an equity fund raising. Details and timing of this equity fund raising have not been determined, the reit manager said.

Separately, MGCCT Management on Wednesday also announced that its fourth-quarter and full year results for the year ended March 31, 2018 will be released after the close of trading hours on April 25. A "live" audio webcast of the analyst briefing will be held at 3pm on April 26.

Units in MGCCT last traded 1.7 per cent, or two Singapore cents higher to close at S$1.18 on Tuesday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180328_SWDELIVERY26_3369622.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

BP_print5_2 reuters.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely
5 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180328_SWDELIVERY26_3369622.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Consumer

Bittersweet taste of food delivery apps

FILES-US-IT-POLITICS-MEDIA-FACEBOOK-193918.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Government & Economy

A Facebook lesson for startups and data-driven firms

BP_print5_2 reuters.jpg
Mar 28, 2018
Opinion

For a merger to succeed, don't forget the people

Mar 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble not making interest payment due March 29 for US$1.1b revolving credit facility

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening