You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Marco Polo Marine to seek shareholders' nod for restructuring plan on Dec 14

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 12:16 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

MARCO Polo Marine will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Dec 14 to seek shareholders' approval for issuing new securities that are key to the oil and gas company's restructuring plan.

The company is proposing to issue 2.1 billion shares at 2.8 Singapore cents each to nine investors, including founders of Singapore-listed Super Group and Soilbuild, as part of a capital injection into the company. Following the placements of shares, control of the company will shift to Apricot Capital, the private investment firm of Super Group's Teo family.

A further 1 billion shares at 3.5 Singapore cents each will be placed with the company's creditors.

Marco Polo Marine has sought debt restructuring under two schemes of arrangement in Singapore for the holding company and its key shipyard subsidiary, and for its Batam-based subsidiary under Indonesia's Penundaan Kewajiban Pembayaran Utang (PKPU) regime.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The proposals tabled for the group of companies are pleading for 69 per cent, 71 per cent and 95 per cent debt forgiveness from its bank lenders, noteholders and for its contingent liabilities, respectively.

They also offered a part-settlement of these liabilities with an equity swap.

The company is also proposing to issue 269.2 million free warrants on the basis of eight warrants for every 10 common shares held to existing shareholders, who are being diluted through the schemes. Each warrant has an exercise price of 3.5 Singapore cents.

Another 57.1 million shares at 3.5 Singapore cents apiece will be issued to RSM Corporate Advisory as consideration for professional fees.

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in dire need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

temasek.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek said to prepare US$1b Zuellig Pharma stake sale

collage28.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

IE Singapore CEO Lee Ark Boon to step down on Dec 31

Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare gets 800m yuan investment, making China's Ping An Capital its 2nd-largest investor

Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening