Marina Bay Sands' Q4 profit up 8% at US$366m

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 16:48
by
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

10_40232833.2 (41047365) - 06_01_2017 - pixgeneric.jpg
MARINA Bay Sands (MBS) turned in a net profit of US$366 million for the three months ended Dec, 31, 2016, up 8 per cent year on year, boosted by stronger contributions from its casino, hotel and the mall.
PHOTO: SPH

Revenue was 2.8 per cent higher at US$723 million, as its casino business reported a 5.6 per cent rise in revenue to S$563 million.

The win percentage for the VIP segment was 2.87 per cent, which was within the expected range of 2.7-3 per cent. Rolling chip volume was around 18.4 per cent lower at US$8.26 billion.

Non-rolling chip drop was 2.6 per cent lower at US$951 million while the win percentage was 28.1 per cent, down from 28.5 per cent a year ago.

Slot handle rose 1.8 per cent to US$3.38 billion while the slot hold edged up from 4.4 per cent to 4.6 per cent.

Revenue from rooms was 8 per cent higher at US$95 million, while revenue from its mall business was 4.8 per cent higher at US$44 million.

