Market picks up on US stocks' rally
Local banking shares gain on the back of renewed optimism in Trump administration
RENEWED optimism in the new year about the incoming Trump administration helped Singapore shares extend its gains on the second trading day of 2017.
Led by a rally in the three banking stocks - OCBC, DBS and UOB - the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) clocked 22.34 points or 0.77 per
