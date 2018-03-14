You are here
MAS, CAD extend joint investigations to all capital markets, financial advisory offences
Singapore
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the police's white-collar crime unit, the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), will extend their joint investigations arrangement to now cover all offences under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA) and Financial Advisers Act (FAA
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg