MAS, top S'pore firms join drive for more transparency on climate-related biz risks

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
LOCAL firms Singtel, DBS and City Developments Limited are among 237 international companies that are supporting more transparency on climate-related risks for businesses in line with the two-year anniversary of the Paris Agreement.
On Tuesday, the Task Force on Climate-
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo