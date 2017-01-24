You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CARLYLE GROUP

McDonald's deal gives 'more flexibility'

Carlyle and state-backed Citic's majority stake in its China and HK markets allow for more tasteful innovations
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 05:50
by
haoxiang@sph.com.sg@HaoxiangCaiBT

BT_20170124_HXCARLYLE23A_2706123.jpg
Carlyle says the new deal will help boost the McDonald's brand after 2014's "expired meat" scandal - with a focus on menu innovation, enhanced restaurant convenience, retail digital leadership and delivery.
PHOTO: AFP

Singapore

CHANGE is coming to McDonald's in China and Hong Kong after The Carlyle Group, together with Chinese state-backed conglomerate Citic, bought a majority stake in the fast food giant's operations in the two markets.

In one of his first public comments on the deal, Carlyle

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 Car registrations jump 52%
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 To all women who are independent
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening