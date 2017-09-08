McDonald's Japan opening more stores in second half

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Tokyo
MCDONALD'S Japan is adding to its restaurant count in the second half of the year, underscoring a turnaround that has seen same-store sales climb for 21 straight months.
McDonald's Holdings Co Japan plans to open more restaurants than it will close in the second half, said
