You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Memories Group begins trading on SGX at S$0.285 after reverse takeover of SHC

Fri, Jan 05, 2018 - 9:59 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MEMORIES Group, formerly known as SHC Capital, began trading on the Singapore bourse at 28.5 Singapore cents on Friday after completing a placement to meet public-float requirements.

As at 9.53am on Friday, the counter was trading 7.02 per cent, or two Singapore cents, higher at 30.5 Singapore cents after 1.56 million shares changed hands.

The placement, of 50 million shares at 25 Singapore cents each, was undertaken after Memories - a spin-off of Yoma Strategic Holdings' Myanmar-focused, tourism-related businesses - completed a reverse takeover of SHC in December 2017. Following the placement, Yoma now controls a 47.6 per cent stake in Memories.

Yoma shares rose 1.87 per cent, or one Singapore cent, to 54.5 Singapore cents. Yoma is a Myanmar-focused conglomerate with businesses in property, auto distribution and fast food.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Memories and Yoma chairman Serge Pun said in a statement: "Memories Group will benefit from listing on the SGX Catalist as it raises our status as a reputable company. With the listing, we intend to enhance shareholder value by expanding our business through a series of tourism-related acquisitions and develop new tourist destinations along the way."

"We believe our access to the vibrant Singapore capital market will help to support and fuel our growth plans in the years to come," he added.

Memories Group is a leading tourism company in Myanmar, with businesses spanning three areas, namely the experiences segment, the services segment and the hotels segment. The group has a market cap of about S$88 million.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

China Vanke, Vanke's unit SCPG, Triwater unveiled as buyers of CapitaLand's malls

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades CDL to 'buy' on property market upswing

GLP gets nod to issue onshore Belt and Road bonds in China

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SembMarine, Sunpower Group

CapitaLand to sell 20 malls in China for 8.37b yuan

Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_050118_1.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments

BP_SG_050118_2.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Call to stagger GST hike; or lower registration threshold for companies: Deloitte

BT_20180105_LMXSERGE5_3249514.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serge Pun goes where others fear to tread

Most Read

1 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
2 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
3 Bitcoin loses some dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up
4 Venture Corp to join STI from Jan 5, replacing GLP
5 Ex-banker found liable for S$6.5m guarantee claimed by former client
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz_vanke_050117 (1).jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

China Vanke, Vanke's unit SCPG, Triwater unveiled as buyers of CapitaLand's malls

Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades CDL to 'buy' on property market upswing

Jan 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SembMarine, Sunpower Group

BP_CBD_050118_7.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Technology

S'pore needs to do more to remain as startups' top gateway to SE Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening