You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Miclyn Express Offshore defaults on coupon payment and secured loan facilities

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 9:58 PM
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

PRIVATELY-HELD Miclyn Express Offshore Ltd is defaulting on a coupon payment for its US$150 million bonds maturing in 2018, and also the principal instalment and interest due on the same day for certain senior secured loan facilities.

The coupon payment of US$6.56 million was due on Nov 27.

Nevertheless, the provider of offshore support vessels said that its primary lender remains supportive of the group, which is owned by private equity outfits. The lender has also confirmed that it will temporarily refrain from taking any enforcement action or consenting to any proposed enforcement action.

Miclyn said that it is working with this lender and noteholders to finalise a comprehensive, consensual restructuring of its debts. The group has engaged nTan Corporate Advisory Pte Ltd to help finalise these discussions, and implement the restructuring once agreed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the meantime, the company expects to continue operating its business as usual.

In a separate announcement, Miclyn said that the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) will be hosting and moderating a dialogue session with noteholders on the afternoon of Dec 5. The company's senior management and professional advisers will also be present at this session.

Companies & Markets

Trendlines-backed AquiNovo signs deal with Neovia for US$1.5m

Delong obtains SGX approval for proposed steel project JV

QT Vascular reaches agreement to repay its bonds in shares

Unusual explores possible collaboration with Imperium Crown

Wilmar pegs interest rate for ING credit facility to sustainability performance

Boustead Projects subsidiaries secure contracts worth S$67m

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
2 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
3 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
4 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
5 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

civil service.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Civil servants to get one month's year-end bonus as economy does better

Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts grow 6.3% in Q3

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening