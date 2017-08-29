Micro-Mechanics Q4 profit up 61% on global semiconductor industry boom

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
MICRO-MECHANICS, a Singapore-listed maker of precision tools and parts used in the semiconductor industry, reported on Monday that its net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2017 jumped 60.9 per cent from a year ago to S$4.6 million.
