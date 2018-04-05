You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Midas appoints new non-executive chairman, re-designates 2 directors

Thu, Apr 05, 2018 - 8:37 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

TROUBLED railway-parts maker Midas Holdings has appointed Chan Soo Sen as its new non-executive chairman and re-designated two independent non-executive directors Tong Din Eu and Xu Wei Dong as executive directors, it said late Wednesday. The changes are effective from April 3.

Mr Chan, a former minister of state, has been Midas's independent non-executive director since June 29, 2006. He has also served in a number of government ministries, including the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the Ministry of Community Development, Youth and Sports.

Mr Tong has been an independent non-executive director since Aug 8, 2011, and lead independent director since Nov 14, 2013. He is also the independent non-executive director of Roxy-Pacific Holdings.

Dr Xu, a professor and a PhD supervisor of the School of Law, Jilin University in China, has been the company's independent non-executive director since March 17, 2010.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

These appointments follow a notice of compliance by Singapore regulators demanding the immediate resignation of two of its top executives on Monday.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) said in the notice that Midas executive chairman Chen Wei Ping cannot be appointed as a director or executive officer in any listed company for the next three years, and that Ma Ming Zhang, the legal representative of Midas unit Luoyang Midas, cannot be appointed an executive officer in any listed company for the next three years.

Last week, the company's audit committee had lodged a police report with Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department, over a possible breach of securities laws and other offences linked to irregularities in the group's operations in China.

Trading in the company's stock has been suspended since early February.

Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Vard, Datapulse, IPC Corp, Compact Metal

Tan Chuan-Jin to head Healthway Medical's new advisory board

Vard gets SGX nod for proposed delisting

SGX rewards good governance with selective Fast Track approvals

Sentiment, more than fundamentals, behind rout in port counters

PACC Offshore shares fall 8.6% on Wednesday

Editor's Choice

file6v4gahd888h1kqhc397e.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans

JAPAN-MARKET-STOCKS-032241.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Stocks

Asia, Europe markets recoil as China ups tariff ante

BT_20180405_MRMICRON5_W7IO_3380834.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
3 Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices
4 Chancery Court at Dunearn Road up for en bloc sale at S$390m
5 Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6v4gahd888h1kqhc397e.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rate hike fears pushing home buyers to fixed-rate loans

JAPAN-MARKET-STOCKS-032241.jpg
Apr 5, 2018
Stocks

Asia, Europe markets recoil as China ups tariff ante

Apr 5, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 1.6%

Apr 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Vard, Datapulse, IPC Corp, Compact Metal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening