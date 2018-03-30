You are here
Midas audit committee files police report
Breach of securities laws linked to flaws in China operations suspected
Singapore
THE audit committee of troubled Midas Holdings has lodged a police report with Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department over a possible breach of securities laws and other offences linked to irregularities in the group's operations in China, it said on Thursday.
