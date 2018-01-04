You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
HOT STOCK

Midas climbs 43% after joint venture unit clinches contracts

Thu, Jan 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

KIM_Midas2.jpg
Patrick Chew, CEO of Midas Holdings.
PHOTO: ST FILE
Midas' hot start to 2018

Singapore

SHARES of Midas Holdings rose 43.2 per cent, or 4.8 Singapore cents, to close at 15.9 Singapore cents on Wednesday after the maker of aluminium train parts said that an associate company had clinched 2.68 billion yuan (S$547.9 million) of new contracts.

With 459.8 million shares worth S$64.9 million traded, the counter was the most heavily traded by volume on the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday.

CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Rail Transport Co, in which Midas holds a 32.5 per cent stake, secured the contracts to supply metro train cars in China, Midas said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The first contract is worth 1.15 billion yuan, and was awarded by MTR Technology Consultation (Shenzhen) Co for the third phase of the Shenzhen Line 4 project. Delivery is set between February 2019 and September 2020.

The second contract, for the first phase of the Hangzhou Metro Line 6 project, is worth 1.09 billion yuan. The third contract, worth 0.44 billion yuan, is for the Hangzhou-Fuyang Inter-city Metro Project. The second and third contracts were jointly awarded by Hangzou Metro Group Co and Hangzhou Hangfu Rail Transit Co. Both contracts are due between September 2018 and August 2019.

"With China's continued expansion of its domestic rail network to cater to cities with growing urbanisation and rising populations, we are confident that Nanjing Puzhen Rail Transport will continue to leverage its established track record and strengthen its market position in China's rail industry," Midas chief executive Patrick Chew said in a statement.

Nanjing Puzhen Rail Transport has won a number of multimillion-dollar deals over the past year, including 2.37 billion yuan of metro train contracts announced in October 2017. But Midas shares have remained under pressure amid concern about the company's trade receivables and debt even as the contract wins keep coming. At Wednesday's close, the stock was down 26 per cent from a year ago.

For the three months ended September 2017, Midas reported that revenue rose 11.5 per cent to 458.5 million yuan, and net profit rose 6.6 per cent to 24.1 million yuan.

Trade receivables, however, rose 8.7 per cent to 2.4 billion yuan over the same period, drawing a query from the Singapore Exchange. In response to the regulator's questions, Midas said that average trade receivables turnover was 268 days as major customers in China have been slow in payment ever since the railway accidents in 2011.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium rolls out US$1.2b JV to expand in China

Reits, business trusts, F&B to drive IPOs on SGX in 2018

Bidding adieu to the idea of a core business - for now

Perennial Real Estate and Pontiac Land reach settlement on Capitol Singapore

FSM Invest Expo to focus on lifelong investing

Samling planning RM1b IPO of its automotive operations: sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20180104_CHP4YIWQ_3247316.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium rolls out US$1.2b JV to expand in China

BT_20180104_LMXENBLOCLES4_3247506.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers, Sixth Avenue Centre and Kovan Apts join en bloc wagon

Most Read

1 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
2 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
3 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
4 Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit announce changes in response to new US tax rules
5 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

JK_generics25.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
SME

SMEs hope for pickings in 2018, but are still dogged by challenges

BT_20180104_CHP4YIWQ_3247316.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium rolls out US$1.2b JV to expand in China

BT_20180104_MLMAG_3247467.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Life & Culture

Mingle with the like-minded in the Weekend magazine

2017-12-13T023633Z_1612986266_RC19C4B29B10_RTRMADP_3_GLOBAL-MARKETS.JPG
Jan 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve members divided over US rate hikes in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening