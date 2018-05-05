You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels' Q1 profit doubles to £26m

Fri, May 04, 2018 - 3:38 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

LONDON-listed Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) posted a profit before tax of £26 million (S$47.24 million) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, double that of the same period a year ago in constant currency terms.

The rise in profit was helped by a gain of £3 million from the disposal of two Australian hotels owned by CDL Hospitality Trust (CDLHT). The group also benefited from the higher profit contributions from CDLHT and associated company First Sponsor Group, with total contributions being £3 million higher than the previous year.

Hotel revenue rose by 3.9 per cent, helped by higher contributions from Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza, which was rebranded in August 2017 and M Social Auckland, which opened in October 2017.

Total revenue rose by 3.3 per cent to £217 million in constant currency terms.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, cost pressures continue to impact profitability at its New York hotels, said M&C, which is the hotel arm of Singapore's City Developments Limited.

In constant currency terms, group revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew by 3.2 per cent to £68.48. RevPAR for Europe fell 4.2 per cent, while RevPAR for its US, Asia and Australasia properties all rose by 4.7, 3 and 11.1 per cent respectively.

Looking ahead, the £40 million refurbishment at Millennium Hotel London Mayfair which began in November 2017 is proceeding as a phased project, where rooms are taken out from the inventory in stages.

M&C expects completion of the refurbishment in the fourth quarter of 2018, which will be followed by refurbishment of the lobby and public areas. Refurbishment plans for Millennium Hotel London Knightsbridge are under review.

It also announced that it plans to spend about US$80 million to upgrade its New York properties over the next two years.

The group added it had subscribed for its full entitlement of First Sponsor's rights issue of new perpetual convertible capital securities for a total of S$58.2 million, and the securities were allotted on April 19, 2018. M&C has an effective interest of 36 per cent in Singapore mainboard-listed First Sponsor.

Kwek Leng Beng, M&C's chairman, noted the "mixed" performance over the first three months of the year.

"London declined and Europe is showing indications of weakness, whilst our Millennium Broadway New York hotel continues to hold back overall trading performance in New York," Mr Kwek said.

On a brighter note, he added that Asia had shown signs of recovery and its New Zealand properties continue to "perform well".

"We are on track to move forward on a number of significant capital investment projects this year, designed to improve returns on group assets. We also remain alert to acquisition opportunities," Mr Kwek said.

Earlier in April, M&C announced it had appointed ex-Fairmont Hotels & Resorts president Jennifer Fox as its group chief executive and a member of its board of directors with effect from June 19, 2018.

She takes over from interim CEO Tan Kian Seng, who has held the role since February 2017 and will remain with the group as chief of staff and assume other executive responsibilities.

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Homes01 (1).jpg
May 5, 2018
Real Estate

Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos

BT_20180505_JACHAN5_3425078.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Openness, connectivity remain key to success: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20180505_COVER5_3423274-1.jpg
May 5, 2018
Brunch

Prime heritage play

Most Read

1 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
2 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
3 UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1
4 David Lim rejoins Credit Suisse as vice-chairman of private banking for South-east Asia
5 Hot stock: Hi-P down 13% on uncertain outlook; DBS lowers target price to S$1.80
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180505_LKREITAS5_3425358.jpg
May 5, 2018
Real Estate

Reitas picks new president and spells out plans to engage regulators

BT_20180505_TALKS5_3425300.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

China and US reach some deals in trade row, but Beijing says big sticking points remain

BT_20180505_ASINVESTEC_3425077.jpg
May 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investing in energy? Look out for EV penetration rates and cost of renewables

BT_20180505_USDATA5_3425351.jpg
May 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Payrolls' rise below expectation; jobless rate hits 3.9%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening