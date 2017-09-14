Mixed session despite West's 'relief' rally

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
TRADING on Wednesday followed closely along the lines of the two previous sessions this week, with prices drifting most of the day.
Unlike Tuesday, the bias this time was to the downside as the local market once again appeared unimpressed with the "relief rallies" that have lifted Wall
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal