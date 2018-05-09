You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Miyoshi affiliate Core Power bags two electric car contracts

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 11:34 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

CATALIST-LISTED Miyoshi Limited announced that its affiliated company, automaker Core Power (Fujian) New Energy Automobile, has secured two contracts to manufacture electric cars for Jiangxi Changhe Automotive.

The contracts will see Core Power supply 50,000 all-electric car frames and a similar number of sets of lithium batteries, battery management systems and electric motors.

Miyoshi said the consideration for the contracts is not fixed, with both parties determining the pricing by reference to the prevailing prices of raw materials like steel and lithium batteries.

Earlier in April, Miyoshi announced that Core Power had joined forces with Jiangxi Changhe Automotive, a subsidiary of auto giant Beijing Automotive Group, to jointly develop a new five-door, four-seater, all-electric passenger vehicle.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The partnership encompasses development of the car's design, chassis, interior layout, platform, batteries, electric motor and electric control unit.

Miyoshi, which counts metal manufacturing capabilities among its many specialities, acquired a 15 per cent equity interest in Core Power back in Aug 24, 2016.

Miyoshi last traded on May 7, with its counter finishing at 6.8 Singapore cents, down 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.45 per cent.

Companies & Markets

CapitaLand co-develops kindergarten with local community in Vietnam

AusGroup to seek consent from holders of S$110m of 8.45% notes due October 2018

HLH's Q1 profit flat at S$4.15m despite revenue surge

Darco Water Technologies chief executive relinquishes chairmanship; board reshuffles

Stocks to watch: Ezion, F&N, Centurion, Perennial, Raffles United

Ezion warns of Q1 net loss, but says operating cashflow still positive

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

MALAYSIA-VOTE-110759.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia Elections: Latest polls show tight contest

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening