You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

mm2 Asia announces launch of unit's IPO shares on Catalist

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 08:45
by
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

FILM and TV production company mm2 Asia on Tuesday announced the launch of the initial public offering (IPO) of shares for its unit UnUsUaL on Singapore Exchange's (SGX) Catalist board at a placement price of S$0.20 per share.

This spin-off and listing of UnUsUaL follows the lodgement of the preliminary offer document with SGX.

UnUsUaL is placing some 97million shares, with the size of the placement approximately at S$19.4 million and a market capitalisation at approximately S$128.6 million.

The placement shares are made available to retail and institutional investors in Singapore. Hong Leong Finance is the sponsor, issue manager, and placement agent for the placement.

mm2 Asia will retain an indirect shareholding interest in UnUsUaL of approximately 41.91 per cent immediately after the placement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
3 Softening of medical tourism nudges health groups overseas
4 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
5 World's first Asia ex-Japan Reit ETF lists on Singapore Exchange
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening