mm2 Asia names new CEO

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 18:08
FILM production company mm2 Asia Limited announced the appointment of Chang Long Jong as its new group chief executive officer.

In his new role, Mr Chang will be responsible for overseeing and managing business operations, especially the production division as well as sourcing new business opportunities for the group.

He will leave his current employment in Mediacorp as the deputy CEO and chief customer officer, where he oversees all of Mediacorp's major media assets including TV, radio, newspaper, magazines and Over-the-Top (OTT) service Toggle.

Melvin Ang, executive chairman of mm2 Asia, will continue to be the CEO until Mr Chang's appointment takes effect on April 3, 2017.
