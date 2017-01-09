You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

MM2 Asia redesignates Melvin Ang as executive chairman

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 21:15
by
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

25_39791831 - 09_09_2016 - agmm2.jpg
MM2 Asia announced the redesignation of Melvin Ang as executive chairman following the relinquishment of Tan Liang Pheng as the company's non-executive chairman.
PHOTO: MM2 ASIA

MM2 Asia announced the redesignation of Melvin Ang as executive chairman following the relinquishment of Tan Liang Pheng as the company's non-executive chairman.

Mr Ang remains MM2's chief executive officer and executive director while Mr Tan has been appointed as lead independent director.

As executive chairman, Mr Ang will supervise the group's overall business operations and management and planning while providing executive leadership and supervision to the senior management team.

MM2 shares finished one Singapore cent or 2.1 per cent higher to close at 48.5 Singapore cents on Monday.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening