mm2 Asia sets up US$300m multi-currency note programme

ENTERTAINMENT company mm2 Asia announced on Saturday the establishment of a US$300 million guaranteed multi-currency medium-term note programme.

The notes may be issued in any currency and may be pegged to fixed, floating, variable or hybrid interest rates.

The firm said that the programme and the notes will be guaranteed by its five subsidiaries - mm2 Entertainment Pte Ltd, mm Plus Pte Ltd, 2mm Pte Ltd and Cathay Cineplexes Pte Ltd.

The Singapore branch of Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Standard Chartered Bank have been appointed the joint arrangers and dealers of mm2 Asia's multi-currency medium-term note programme.