Money managers wave red flags at HK dual-class shares plan

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Hong Kong
HONG Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) is having trouble winning over money managers to its plans for dual-class shares in the world's fourth-largest stock market.
The Council of Institutional Investors, Hong Kong Investment Funds Association (HKIFA) and Asian
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal