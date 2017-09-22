You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

MoneyMax pioneers live e-auction site with Japan's Aucnet

Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 11:59 AM
juditht@sph.com.sg@JudithTanBT

CATALIST-LISTED MoneyMax Financial Services and Japan-listed Aucnet is jointly developing Singapore's first online live B2B auction platform.

Announcing this on Friday at a press conference, MoneyMax said SG e-Auction will operate and manage the platform which allows Asean business buyers and sellers to make electronic bids for luxury branded merchandise, gold and diamond goods.

MoneyMax will own 51 per cent equity stake in SG e-Auction, while Aucnet holds the remaining 49 per cent.

Headquartered in Singapore, the platform will bring together Aucnet's extensive operational know-how and experience in the B2B online auction industry and MoneyMax's strong and established network in the local market.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The initiative will also tap on opportunities in South-east Asia's growing luxury market, largely driven by higher affluence and rising middle class.

Luxury good retail sales in Asia-Pacific are expected to reach US$134.9 billion by 2019, growing at 7 per cent compound annual growth rate from 2014 to 2019.

Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi-led group wins Sun Rosier tender for S$271m

GIC in another mega buy with US$909m Tokyo deal

SGX open to M&As, but wary of high prices

Ex-China Hongxing CEO offers 100m yuan for operating units

Tat Hong halts trading, says it is in talks over potential transaction

OCBC's long history in Xiamen a symbol of enduring China-S'pore ties

Editor's Choice

BT_20170922_CCT_3097620.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CCT climbs CBD ladder with S$2.1b purchase of Asia Square Tower 2

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

ERA Realty marks return to SGX

Sep 22, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

Most Read

1 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b
4 Singapore's small car COE rebounds on strong demand
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, ST Engineering, UEL
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

IMG-20170829-WA0001.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi-led group wins Sun Rosier tender for S$271m

Sep 22, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF members to benefit from extension of 4% minimum interest rate

Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CEA fines and suspends property agent for breaching code of ethics

Sep 22, 2017
Banking & Finance

US dollar retreats as post-Fed meeting glow fades

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening