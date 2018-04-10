You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Moody's raises ESR-Reit outlook to 'stable', affirms 'Baa3' investment grade rating

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 1:05 PM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

2018-03-26T182132Z_1175372774_RC1D59118240_RTRMADP_3_SAFRICA-POLITICS-RAMAPHOSA.JPG
CREDIT ratings agency Moody's Investors Services has raised its outlook for ESR-Reit to "stable" from "negative", while affirming the industrial real estate investment trust's (Reit) "Baa3" issuer rating.
PHOTO: REUTERS

CREDIT ratings agency Moody's Investors Services has raised its outlook for ESR-Reit to "stable" from "negative", while affirming the industrial real estate investment trust's (Reit) "Baa3" issuer rating.

The revision came after ESR-Reit raised S$141.9 million of equity capital in March to repay debt.

The revision "reflects the improvement in the trust's credit profile and capital structure, following its reduction in debt levels through the application of equity proceeds," Moody's analyst Rachel Chua said. "This alleviates ratings pressure driven by a series of debt-funded acquisitions over the last 12 months."

Moody's expects ESR-Reit's adjusted net debt to improve to about 7.2 times its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in 2018 to 2019, from more than 10 times as at end-2017. Total debt will also improve to 38 per cent of total deposited assets over the next two years from 46.9 per cent at end-2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"While ESR-Reit has an increased appetite for inorganic growth through larger-scale acquisitions, it has demonstrated a willingness to swiftly implement a debt reduction strategy, such that it effectively funds these acquisitions with a good balance of debt and equity," Ms Chua said.

The "Baa3" rating, which is the lowest rung of what is considered investment grade, is underpinned by the Reit's portfolio of industrial assets in Singapore, its diversified client base, its management track record and high degree of financial flexibility, the analyst said.

However, the rating is constrained by oversupply conditions within the industrial property segment, the Reit's small scale and its increased appetite for growing via larger-scale acquisitions.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
4 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
5 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

condo.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX

Apr 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia goes to the polls on May 9, nominations on April 28: Election Commission

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble restructuring in doubt as founder Elman said to push for new deal

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Ezion to 'buy'; raises 12-month target price to S$0.29

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening