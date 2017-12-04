MS Holdings in preliminary talks with parties over potential transactions

CATALIST-LISTED MS Holdings Limited on Monday announced that it is currently in preliminary confidential discussions with a number of parties in relation to potential transactions involving the crane rental company.

MS Holdings said the talks with these parties involve the shares of the company, its businesses and assets within the group.

The discussions are ongoing and no definitive terms have been agreed upon between the parties, the crane rental company said in an after-market filing with the Singapore Exchange.

"There is no certainty or assurance whatsoever that any transaction will arise from these discussions," it added.

MS Holdings shares were last traded on Nov 28 at S$0.094.