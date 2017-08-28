Multi-decade triple top points to decline in US equities

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
WITH the major US equity indices such as Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, breaking record highs, one would expect the broader market to be performing similarly well.
However, looking beneath the surface with the Value Line Geometric Index (VLG), a very
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal