You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

MyRepublic snags S$70m investment to scale up products, expand regionally

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 2:39 PM
UPDATED Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 4:59 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

PRIVATE equity firm Makara Capital is putting S$70 million into telecommunications operator MyRepublic, it announced on Wednesday.

This is the first chunk of cash confirmed for MyRepublic's Series C funding round, which originally had a S$100 million fund-raising target.

The lead investment from the billion-dollar Makara Innovation Fund will be used to grow MyRepublic's geographical footprint and to scale up its product and service offering, the telecom company said.

The cash has let the company set its sights higher for both fund-raising and business growth, according to Malcolm Rodrigues, chief executive of MyRepublic.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He told a media briefing: "The use of proceeds fundamentally (is) around growing our consumer business, growing our enterprise business, in our four markets, and as well investing in the platform to drive the capability for our growth."

MyRepublic now operates in Singapore, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia, and has identified Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia as South-east Asian markets that it wants to move into.

The investment, Mr Rodrigues said, will "effectively triple the business over the next few years and drive the valuation further".

He also said that the move would "supercharge" the development of the company's proprietary cloud platform, which he credited for enabling growth in new markets.

Kelvin Tan, director of investments at Makara Capital, said in a media release: "The fund's investment capital aims to enable the company's growth ambitions, with a focus on (intellectual property) management and monetisation, scaling and expansion."

Meanwhile, Makara Capital chief executive and co-founder Ali Ijaz Ahmad said at the briefing that his firm was taking "a substantial stake" in MyRepublic and has not ruled out chipping in again if this investment pans out well.

With Makara Capital's money, Mr Rodrigues told media that he was looking to net a bigger haul in the Series C round.

The fund-raising could now yield "at least S$150 million".

He noted: "It looks like we'll be fortunate enough to go beyond the S$100 million in terms of the money that we can tap into, and we'll use that to accelerate our business."

Sales targets might go up with the bigger injection of funds, Mr Rodrigues said.

He also reiterated that MyRepublic is on track for a public listing in the next 18 months.

"With Makara taking the lead, with some follow-up investors, we expect to be oversubscribed," he added.

Makara Innovation Fund, which focuses on late-stage startups and growth-stage companies leveraging Singapore as a regional hub, was advised by strategic partner IP ValueLab.

Management consultancy service provider IP ValueLab - a unit of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore - had assessed MyRepublic to have "strong brand equity, technical know-how, substantial data assets and scalable digital platforms", according to its executive director, Tan Shau En.

Editor's Choice

BT_20171122_VIE50_3187679.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
SME

Family business Onn Wah Precision Engineering takes top E50 spot on first try

alfchern-sbwaste29-8330.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Impact of GST hike on prices will depend on size, timing

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Investors drawn again to real estate rebound

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
4 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
5 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mixed in the second round of bidding in Nov 2017

Nov 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Neo Group in exclusive talks to buy Teochew fish ball noodle business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening