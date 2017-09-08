Nam Cheong controlling shareholder to take up RM50m of rights shares

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
THE controlling shareholder of Nam Cheong has pledged to subscribe in full his share of a proposed rights issue that will cost him some RM50 million (S$15.9 million).
The irrevocable undertaking from Malaysian tycoon Tiong Su Kouk, who owns about 46 per cent of Nam Cheong
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal