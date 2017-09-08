You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong controlling shareholder to take up RM50m of rights shares

Proceeds from tycoon Tiong Su Kouk will fund option for noteholders to cash out their debt after severe haircut
Friday, September 8, 2017 - 05:50
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

Singapore

THE controlling shareholder of Nam Cheong has pledged to subscribe in full his share of a proposed rights issue that will cost him some RM50 million (S$15.9 million).

The irrevocable undertaking from Malaysian tycoon Tiong Su Kouk, who owns about 46 per cent of Nam Cheong

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Companies & Markets

High Court orders Sakae's Gryphon Capital Management to be wound up

Loyz Energy inks MOU with Arctos Investments to diversify business

Pacific Radiance starts discussion with banks to review capital structure

AVIC International Maritime completes liquidation of unit

Best World won't be affected by China crackdown: COO

McDonald's Japan opening more stores in second half

Editor's Choice

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Grandstands_1.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

F1 ticket sales rev up in final lap of current contract

BT_20170908_UWPMLEE8_3075943.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Most Read

1 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
2 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
3 Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound
4 Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Sep 8, 2017
Companies & Markets

High Court orders Sakae's Gryphon Capital Management to be wound up

BT_20170908_UWPMLEE8_3075943.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Sep 8, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Pacific Radiance, Loyz Energy, AVIC International Maritime, Sakae Holdings, Spackman Entertainment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening