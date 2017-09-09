Nam Cheong's restructuring plan generally well received

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
MARKET observers on Friday commended troubled shipbuilder Nam Cheong Limited for being proactive in engaging noteholders on its restructuring plan, while some bondholders say that they are likely to vote in favour of the scheme as it beats the alternative liquidation scenario.
