Natural Cool's auditor adds 'emphasis of matter' relating to probe at paint units
Singapore
THE auditor for Catalist-listed airconditioning group Natural Cool has included an emphasis of matter in its report on the firm's financial statements for its financial year 2016, related to the new board's decision to probe alleged irregular transactions at some paint division
