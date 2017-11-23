You are here
HOCK LOCK SIEW
Nets to score home run with S$30m investment in cashless platform
NETS - the payment services group owned by DBS Bank, OCBC Bank and United Overseas Bank - said on Monday that it will invest more than S$30 million to launch a unified e-payments platform in Singapore. This is a milestone in the country's pursuit of a cashless society, and represents a home run
