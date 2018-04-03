Network specialist Ntegrator bags S$17.3m worth of contracts for 'nationwide' project

CATALIST-LISTED communications network specialist Ntegrator International announced on Tuesday that it has bagged two contracts worth a combined S$17.3 million from an unnamed regional service provider.

Ntegrator, whose business involves installation and implementation of network infrastructure, said the company was contracted again by the aforementioned customer to supply, install and maintain fibre cable and overground boxes for a "nationwide project".

The company focuses on markets in Singapore, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Both projects will begin this month and will be completed in the next year and a half, and are expected to contribute positively to the company's financial performance in the current and following financial years, Ntegrator said, "subject to timely completion of the projects and effective cost management".

The company's order book currently stands at S$102.4 million.

Ntegrator's managing director Jimmy Chang said the group had also won several contract bids in February this year, and that the company will strive to secure more contracts in its three focus markets.